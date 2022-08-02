 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wheels Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,133.68 crore, up 55.49% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wheels India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,133.68 crore in June 2022 up 55.49% from Rs. 729.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.16 crore in June 2022 up 3.99% from Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.95 crore in June 2022 down 1.72% from Rs. 52.86 crore in June 2021.

Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.06 in June 2021.

Wheels shares closed at 725.00 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Wheels India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,133.68 1,187.73 729.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,133.68 1,187.73 729.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 885.67 918.34 539.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.10 -29.61 -31.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.70 100.09 86.33
Depreciation 17.90 25.59 23.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.48 126.89 86.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.03 46.43 24.02
Other Income 4.02 6.22 4.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.05 52.65 28.98
Interest 22.08 19.67 16.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.97 32.98 12.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.97 32.98 12.38
Tax 2.99 8.12 3.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.98 24.86 8.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.98 24.86 8.98
Minority Interest 0.44 0.85 0.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.74 1.04 0.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.16 26.75 9.77
Equity Share Capital 24.06 24.06 24.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.22 11.12 4.06
Diluted EPS 4.22 11.12 4.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.22 11.12 4.06
Diluted EPS 4.22 11.12 4.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:33 pm
