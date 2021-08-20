Wheels Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 729.10 crore, up 236.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 729.10 crore in June 2021 up 236.84% from Rs. 216.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2021 up 122.35% from Rs. 43.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.86 crore in June 2021 up 298.27% from Rs. 26.66 crore in June 2020.

Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.16 in June 2020.

Wheels shares closed at 851.55 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.23% returns over the last 6 months and 94.22% over the last 12 months.