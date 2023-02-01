 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Wheels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,076.48 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wheels India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,076.48 crore in December 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 1,076.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2022 down 39.6% from Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.82 crore in December 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 68.03 crore in December 2021.

Wheels India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,076.48 1,189.12 1,076.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,076.48 1,189.12 1,076.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 752.34 962.29 841.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.43 -85.20 -41.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 114.73 110.85 98.77
Depreciation 17.84 18.00 25.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.69 144.90 110.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.45 38.28 41.51
Other Income 13.53 0.20 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.98 38.48 42.48
Interest 26.17 25.24 19.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.81 13.24 23.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.81 13.24 23.05
Tax 2.75 3.47 5.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.06 9.77 17.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.06 9.77 17.62
Minority Interest 1.42 1.14 0.74
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.22 1.03 1.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.70 11.94 19.37
Equity Share Capital 24.06 24.06 24.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.86 4.96 8.05
Diluted EPS 4.86 4.96 8.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.86 4.06 8.05
Diluted EPS 4.86 4.96 8.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited