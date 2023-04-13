 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is in store for the Bajaj Finance stock?

Aparna Iyer
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

One of the key factors behind Bajaj Finance’s stock-losing investor love is the re-emergence of banks as the go-to exposure to India’s financial sector. The verdict on the stock, however, is still optimistic as 23 brokerages have a buy rating though valuation remains a worry

Bajaj Finance coming down the valuation hill.

In 2017-18, Bajaj Finance Ltd raised Rs 4,500 crore from investors through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) that valued the company at six times its book value for that fiscal year. The non-banking financial company’s valuation easily trumped that of big private sector banks and very few analysts were willing to assign a sell rating to the stock. After all, the lender promised to grow its book by 25 percent every year and it didn’t just deliver on that promise, it over-delivered many times.

It was a growth stock that no one wanted to miss. It was a bet on India’s consumption story, and it was considered a winning one.

Fast forward to today. The Pune-headquartered consumer loan lender’s assets under management (AUM) still boasts of a 25 percent growth, a decade-long track record that only broke during the pandemic year. It is still valued around six times its book value for the fiscal year.

But the stock has lost roughly 20 percent in the past one year and at least seven brokerages have a sell rating on it. In 2022, its shares underperformed the Nifty for the first time in 14 years.