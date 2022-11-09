WH Brady Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore, up 79.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore in September 2022 up 79.86% from Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 up 211.5% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2022 up 104.23% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

WH Brady EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

WH Brady shares closed at 206.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and 23.00% over the last 12 months.