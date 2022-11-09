English
    WH Brady Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore, up 79.86% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WH Brady and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore in September 2022 up 79.86% from Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 up 211.5% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2022 up 104.23% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

    WH Brady EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

    WH Brady shares closed at 206.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and 23.00% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.925.814.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.925.814.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.702.401.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.910.920.80
    Depreciation0.190.140.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.182.111.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.940.240.31
    Other Income0.320.280.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.260.520.50
    Interest0.080.060.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.170.460.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.170.460.42
    Tax0.110.170.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.070.290.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.070.290.34
    Equity Share Capital2.552.552.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.181.141.34
    Diluted EPS4.181.141.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.181.141.34
    Diluted EPS4.181.141.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

