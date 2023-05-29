WH Brady Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore, down 3.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore in March 2023 down 3.08% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 64.33% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 66.12% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.

WH Brady EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2022.

WH Brady shares closed at 255.15 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.13% returns over the last 6 months and 18.67% over the last 12 months.