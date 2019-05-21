WH Brady Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore, down 0.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore in March 2019 down 0.03% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019 down 25.2% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2018.

WH Brady EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.82 in March 2018.

WH Brady shares closed at 102.00 on May 13, 2019 (BSE)