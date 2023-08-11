WH Brady Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.17 crore, up 57.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.17 crore in June 2023 up 57.69% from Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 up 400.07% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2023 up 256.06% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

WH Brady EPS has increased to Rs. 5.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2022.

WH Brady shares closed at 316.45 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.50% returns over the last 6 months and 56.19% over the last 12 months.