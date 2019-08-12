WH Brady Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore, up 79.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore in June 2019 up 79.49% from Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019 up 47.16% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2019 up 15.53% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2018.

WH Brady EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.98 in June 2018.

WH Brady shares closed at 90.95 on August 08, 2019 (BSE)