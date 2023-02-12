WH Brady Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, down 8.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in December 2022 down 8.98% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 33.6% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 18.45% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.