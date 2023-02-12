WH Brady Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, down 8.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in December 2022 down 8.98% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 33.6% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 18.45% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

WH Brady EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in December 2021.

WH Brady shares closed at 275.80 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.13% returns over the last 6 months and 37.90% over the last 12 months.