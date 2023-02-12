English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    WH Brady Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, down 8.98% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WH Brady and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in December 2022 down 8.98% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 33.6% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 18.45% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

    WH Brady and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.687.926.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.687.926.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.314.702.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.090.000.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.930.910.80
    Depreciation0.190.190.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.791.181.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.380.940.62
    Other Income0.270.320.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.651.260.82
    Interest0.100.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.551.170.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.551.170.73
    Tax0.140.110.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.401.070.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.401.070.61
    Equity Share Capital2.552.552.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.594.182.39
    Diluted EPS1.594.182.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.594.182.39
    Diluted EPS1.594.182.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited