WH Brady Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.28 crore, up 50.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.28 crore in September 2022 up 50.08% from Rs. 13.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2022 up 91.45% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2022 up 49.57% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.

WH Brady EPS has increased to Rs. 9.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.29 in September 2021.

WH Brady shares closed at 206.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and 23.00% over the last 12 months.