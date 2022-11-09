English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    WH Brady Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.28 crore, up 50.08% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WH Brady and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.28 crore in September 2022 up 50.08% from Rs. 13.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2022 up 91.45% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2022 up 49.57% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.

    WH Brady EPS has increased to Rs. 9.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.29 in September 2021.

    WH Brady shares closed at 206.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and 23.00% over the last 12 months.

    WH Brady and Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.2817.5813.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.2817.5813.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.837.986.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.720.251.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.160.67-1.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.032.922.45
    Depreciation0.330.260.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.523.892.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.681.591.70
    Other Income0.480.400.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.171.992.00
    Interest0.190.170.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.971.831.82
    Exceptional Items---0.26--
    P/L Before Tax2.971.571.82
    Tax0.560.480.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.411.091.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.411.091.35
    Minority Interest-0.36-0.30-0.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.050.791.07
    Equity Share Capital2.552.552.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.464.275.29
    Diluted EPS9.464.275.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.464.275.29
    Diluted EPS9.464.275.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:05 pm