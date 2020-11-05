172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|wh-brady-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-12-80-crore-down-6-14-y-o-y-6071911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WH Brady Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.80 crore, down 6.14% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WH Brady and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.80 crore in September 2020 down 6.14% from Rs. 13.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2020 down 54.75% from Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2020 down 38.83% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2019.

WH Brady EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.16 in September 2019.

WH Brady shares closed at 146.35 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 31.43% returns over the last 6 months and 39.51% over the last 12 months.

WH Brady and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations12.808.5413.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.808.5413.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.093.367.99
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.310.27-3.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.232.022.56
Depreciation0.370.360.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.891.632.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.530.902.86
Other Income0.290.200.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.821.103.13
Interest0.220.120.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.600.982.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.600.982.76
Tax0.340.130.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.260.852.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.260.852.59
Minority Interest-0.21-0.01-0.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.050.842.33
Equity Share Capital2.552.552.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.963.3310.16
Diluted EPS4.963.3310.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.963.3310.16
Diluted EPS4.963.3310.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading #WH Brady #WH Brady and Company

