WH Brady Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.80 crore, down 6.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.80 crore in September 2020 down 6.14% from Rs. 13.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2020 down 54.75% from Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2020 down 38.83% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2019.

WH Brady EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.16 in September 2019.

WH Brady shares closed at 146.35 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 31.43% returns over the last 6 months and 39.51% over the last 12 months.