    WH Brady Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore, down 3.47% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WH Brady and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore in March 2023 down 3.47% from Rs. 19.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 21.37% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 down 3.68% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

    WH Brady EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.85 in March 2022.

    WH Brady shares closed at 255.15 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.13% returns over the last 6 months and 18.67% over the last 12 months.

    WH Brady and Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.9117.6219.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.9117.6219.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.807.939.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.560.210.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.790.320.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.832.932.89
    Depreciation0.350.330.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.003.943.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.151.981.99
    Other Income0.370.440.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.532.422.62
    Interest0.190.270.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.332.152.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.332.152.33
    Tax0.540.610.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.801.542.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.801.542.00
    Minority Interest-0.42-0.31-0.24
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.381.231.76
    Equity Share Capital2.552.552.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.056.067.85
    Diluted EPS7.056.067.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.056.067.85
    Diluted EPS7.056.067.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
