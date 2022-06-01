WH Brady Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore, up 27.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore in March 2022 up 27.75% from Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022 up 40.92% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022 up 41.71% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.

WH Brady EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.78 in March 2021.

WH Brady shares closed at 206.75 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)