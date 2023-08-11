WH Brady Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.67 crore, up 0.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.67 crore in June 2023 up 0.53% from Rs. 17.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2023 up 246.43% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2023 up 124.89% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2022.

WH Brady EPS has increased to Rs. 12.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.27 in June 2022.

WH Brady shares closed at 316.45 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.50% returns over the last 6 months and 56.19% over the last 12 months.