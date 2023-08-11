English
    WH Brady Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.67 crore, up 0.53% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WH Brady and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.67 crore in June 2023 up 0.53% from Rs. 17.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2023 up 246.43% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2023 up 124.89% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2022.

    WH Brady EPS has increased to Rs. 12.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.27 in June 2022.

    WH Brady shares closed at 316.45 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.50% returns over the last 6 months and 56.19% over the last 12 months.

    WH Brady and Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.6718.9117.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.6718.9117.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.358.807.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.160.560.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.23-0.790.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.433.832.92
    Depreciation0.280.350.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.574.003.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.642.151.59
    Other Income2.140.370.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.782.531.99
    Interest0.200.190.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.582.331.83
    Exceptional Items-----0.26
    P/L Before Tax4.582.331.57
    Tax1.350.540.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.231.801.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.231.801.09
    Minority Interest-0.49-0.42-0.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.741.380.79
    Equity Share Capital2.552.552.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.677.054.27
    Diluted EPS12.677.054.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.677.054.27
    Diluted EPS12.677.054.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023

