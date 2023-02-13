WH Brady Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore in December 2022 up 15.9% from Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 59.31% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2022 up 30.33% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2021.