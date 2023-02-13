English
    WH Brady Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WH Brady and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore in December 2022 up 15.9% from Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 59.31% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2022 up 30.33% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2021.

    WH Brady and Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.6220.2815.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.6220.2815.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.939.836.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.210.72-1.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.320.161.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.933.032.57
    Depreciation0.330.330.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.943.523.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.982.681.47
    Other Income0.440.480.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.423.171.75
    Interest0.270.190.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.152.971.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.152.971.56
    Tax0.610.560.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.542.410.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.542.410.95
    Minority Interest-0.31-0.36-0.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.232.050.77
    Equity Share Capital2.552.552.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.069.463.73
    Diluted EPS6.069.463.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.069.463.73
    Diluted EPS6.069.463.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
