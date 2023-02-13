WH Brady Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore in December 2022 up 15.9% from Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 59.31% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2022 up 30.33% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2021.

WH Brady EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.73 in December 2021.

WH Brady shares closed at 289.00 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.65% returns over the last 6 months and 44.50% over the last 12 months.