    Westlife Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 21.55% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Westlife Foodworld are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 89.72% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    Westlife Food shares closed at 791.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.22% returns over the last 6 months and 34.43% over the last 12 months.

    Westlife Foodworld
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.070.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.070.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.220.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.16-0.10
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.16-0.10
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.16-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.16-0.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.16-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.16-0.10
    Equity Share Capital31.1931.1931.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm