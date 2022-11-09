Westlife Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 21.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 89.72% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Westlife Food shares closed at 791.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.22% returns over the last 6 months and 34.43% over the last 12 months.