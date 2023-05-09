Westlife Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 92.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 92.8% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 104.97% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 6.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Westlife Food shares closed at 796.30 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 83.29% over the last 12 months.