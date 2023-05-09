English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Westlife Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 92.8% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Westlife Foodworld are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 92.8% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 104.97% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 6.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    Westlife Food shares closed at 796.30 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 83.29% over the last 12 months.

    Westlife Foodworld
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.220.200.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.220.200.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.260.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.06-0.16
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.06-0.16
    Interest0.16----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.33-0.06-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.33-0.06-0.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.33-0.06-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.33-0.06-0.16
    Equity Share Capital31.1931.1931.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.00-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02---0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.00-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02---0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Westlife Food #Westlife Foodworld
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm