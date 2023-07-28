English
    Westlife Food Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.85 crore, up 92902.86% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Westlife Foodworld are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.85 crore in June 2023 up 92902.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.81 crore in June 2023 up 38266.24% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.43 crore in June 2023 up 38493.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    Westlife Food EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

    Westlife Food shares closed at 898.20 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.02% returns over the last 6 months and 68.04% over the last 12 months.

    Westlife Foodworld
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.850.220.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.850.220.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.420.390.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.43-0.17-0.16
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.43-0.17-0.16
    Interest0.050.16--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.38-0.33-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax61.38-0.33-0.16
    Tax1.57----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.81-0.33-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.81-0.33-0.16
    Equity Share Capital31.1931.1931.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.84-0.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS3.84-0.02-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.84-0.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS3.84-0.02-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

