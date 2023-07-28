Westlife Food Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.85 crore, up 92902.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.85 crore in June 2023 up 92902.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.81 crore in June 2023 up 38266.24% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.43 crore in June 2023 up 38493.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Westlife Food EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Westlife Food shares closed at 898.20 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.02% returns over the last 6 months and 68.04% over the last 12 months.