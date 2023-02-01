Westlife Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 101.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 101.11% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.