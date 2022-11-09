 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Westlife Food Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.42 crore, up 48.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Foodworld are:

Net Sales at Rs 572.42 crore in September 2022 up 48.52% from Rs. 385.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.54 crore in September 2022 up 814.09% from Rs. 4.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.11 crore in September 2022 up 108.95% from Rs. 48.39 crore in September 2021.

Westlife Food EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

Westlife Food shares closed at 791.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.22% returns over the last 6 months and 34.43% over the last 12 months.

Westlife Foodworld
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 570.37 536.24 380.75
Other Operating Income 2.06 1.69 4.67
Total Income From Operations 572.42 537.93 385.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 197.62 192.07 135.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 74.18 57.41 50.88
Depreciation 36.63 35.79 33.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 204.70 201.19 154.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.29 51.47 10.62
Other Income 5.19 1.81 3.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.48 53.28 14.57
Interest 22.54 21.52 20.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.95 31.76 -5.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.95 31.76 -5.87
Tax 10.41 8.18 -1.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.54 23.58 -4.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.54 23.58 -4.42
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.54 23.58 -4.42
Equity Share Capital 31.19 31.19 31.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.02 1.51 -0.28
Diluted EPS 2.02 1.51 -0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.02 1.51 -0.28
Diluted EPS 2.02 1.51 -0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 9, 2022
