Westlife Food Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.42 crore, up 48.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.42 crore in September 2022 up 48.52% from Rs. 385.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.54 crore in September 2022 up 814.09% from Rs. 4.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.11 crore in September 2022 up 108.95% from Rs. 48.39 crore in September 2021.

Westlife Food EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

Westlife Food shares closed at 791.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.22% returns over the last 6 months and 34.43% over the last 12 months.