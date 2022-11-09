English
    Westlife Food Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.42 crore, up 48.52% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Foodworld are:

    Net Sales at Rs 572.42 crore in September 2022 up 48.52% from Rs. 385.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.54 crore in September 2022 up 814.09% from Rs. 4.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.11 crore in September 2022 up 108.95% from Rs. 48.39 crore in September 2021.

    Westlife Food EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

    Westlife Food shares closed at 791.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.22% returns over the last 6 months and 34.43% over the last 12 months.

    Westlife Foodworld
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations570.37536.24380.75
    Other Operating Income2.061.694.67
    Total Income From Operations572.42537.93385.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials197.62192.07135.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.1857.4150.88
    Depreciation36.6335.7933.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses204.70201.19154.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.2951.4710.62
    Other Income5.191.813.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.4853.2814.57
    Interest22.5421.5220.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.9531.76-5.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.9531.76-5.87
    Tax10.418.18-1.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.5423.58-4.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.5423.58-4.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.5423.58-4.42
    Equity Share Capital31.1931.1931.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.021.51-0.28
    Diluted EPS2.021.51-0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.021.51-0.28
    Diluted EPS2.021.51-0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:55 pm