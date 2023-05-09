Westlife Food Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 556.37 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Foodworld are:Net Sales at Rs 556.37 crore in March 2023 up 22.26% from Rs. 455.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.09 crore in March 2023 up 31.17% from Rs. 15.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.26 crore in March 2023 up 23.96% from Rs. 76.04 crore in March 2022.
Westlife Food EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2022.
|Westlife Food shares closed at 796.30 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 83.29% over the last 12 months.
|Westlife Foodworld
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|544.02
|609.39
|444.02
|Other Operating Income
|12.35
|2.06
|11.06
|Total Income From Operations
|556.37
|611.46
|455.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.20
|202.46
|159.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|90.72
|81.84
|61.82
|Depreciation
|41.20
|38.56
|34.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|220.79
|224.97
|171.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.47
|63.63
|28.30
|Other Income
|5.59
|7.75
|13.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.06
|71.38
|41.41
|Interest
|25.33
|23.37
|20.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.73
|48.01
|20.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27.73
|48.01
|20.55
|Tax
|7.64
|11.64
|5.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.09
|36.37
|15.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.09
|36.37
|15.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|20.09
|36.37
|15.32
|Equity Share Capital
|31.19
|31.19
|31.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.29
|2.33
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|1.29
|2.33
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.29
|2.33
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|1.29
|2.33
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited