English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Westlife Food Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 556.37 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Foodworld are:Net Sales at Rs 556.37 crore in March 2023 up 22.26% from Rs. 455.08 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.09 crore in March 2023 up 31.17% from Rs. 15.32 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.26 crore in March 2023 up 23.96% from Rs. 76.04 crore in March 2022.
    Westlife Food EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2022.Westlife Food shares closed at 796.30 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 83.29% over the last 12 months.
    Westlife Foodworld
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations544.02609.39444.02
    Other Operating Income12.352.0611.06
    Total Income From Operations556.37611.46455.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials156.20202.46159.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost90.7281.8461.82
    Depreciation41.2038.5634.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses220.79224.97171.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.4763.6328.30
    Other Income5.597.7513.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.0671.3841.41
    Interest25.3323.3720.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.7348.0120.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.7348.0120.55
    Tax7.6411.645.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.0936.3715.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.0936.3715.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.0936.3715.32
    Equity Share Capital31.1931.1931.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.292.330.98
    Diluted EPS1.292.330.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.292.330.98
    Diluted EPS1.292.330.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Westlife Food #Westlife Foodworld
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm