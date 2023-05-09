Westlife Food Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 556.37 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 544.02 609.39 444.02 Other Operating Income 12.35 2.06 11.06 Total Income From Operations 556.37 611.46 455.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 156.20 202.46 159.17 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 90.72 81.84 61.82 Depreciation 41.20 38.56 34.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 220.79 224.97 171.15 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.47 63.63 28.30 Other Income 5.59 7.75 13.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.06 71.38 41.41 Interest 25.33 23.37 20.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.73 48.01 20.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 27.73 48.01 20.55 Tax 7.64 11.64 5.23 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.09 36.37 15.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.09 36.37 15.32 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.09 36.37 15.32 Equity Share Capital 31.19 31.19 31.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.29 2.33 0.98 Diluted EPS 1.29 2.33 0.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.29 2.33 0.98 Diluted EPS 1.29 2.33 0.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited