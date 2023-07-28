English
    Westlife Food Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 614.54 crore, up 14.24% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Foodworld are:Net Sales at Rs 614.54 crore in June 2023 up 14.24% from Rs. 537.93 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.83 crore in June 2023 up 22.28% from Rs. 23.58 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.45 crore in June 2023 up 22.88% from Rs. 89.07 crore in June 2022.
    Westlife Food EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2022.Westlife Food shares closed at 898.20 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.02% returns over the last 6 months and 68.04% over the last 12 months.
    Westlife Foodworld
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations612.45544.02536.24
    Other Operating Income2.0912.351.69
    Total Income From Operations614.54556.37537.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials180.85156.20192.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.1990.7257.41
    Depreciation42.8541.2035.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses251.35220.79201.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.3247.4751.47
    Other Income5.285.591.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.6053.0653.28
    Interest26.0125.3321.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.5827.7331.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.5827.7331.76
    Tax11.757.648.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.8320.0923.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.8320.0923.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.8320.0923.58
    Equity Share Capital31.1931.1931.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.851.291.51
    Diluted EPS1.851.291.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.851.291.51
    Diluted EPS1.851.291.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

