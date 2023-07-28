Westlife Food Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 614.54 crore, up 14.24% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 612.45 544.02 536.24 Other Operating Income 2.09 12.35 1.69 Total Income From Operations 614.54 556.37 537.93 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 180.85 156.20 192.07 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 78.19 90.72 57.41 Depreciation 42.85 41.20 35.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 251.35 220.79 201.19 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.32 47.47 51.47 Other Income 5.28 5.59 1.81 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.60 53.06 53.28 Interest 26.01 25.33 21.52 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.58 27.73 31.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 40.58 27.73 31.76 Tax 11.75 7.64 8.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.83 20.09 23.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.83 20.09 23.58 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.83 20.09 23.58 Equity Share Capital 31.19 31.19 31.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.85 1.29 1.51 Diluted EPS 1.85 1.29 1.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.85 1.29 1.51 Diluted EPS 1.85 1.29 1.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited