Westlife Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 611.46 crore, up 28.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 611.46 crore in December 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 476.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.37 crore in December 2022 up 74.69% from Rs. 20.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.94 crore in December 2022 up 31.48% from Rs. 83.62 crore in December 2021.