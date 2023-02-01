 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Westlife Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 611.46 crore, up 28.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Foodworld are:

Net Sales at Rs 611.46 crore in December 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 476.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.37 crore in December 2022 up 74.69% from Rs. 20.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.94 crore in December 2022 up 31.48% from Rs. 83.62 crore in December 2021.

Westlife Foodworld
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 609.39 570.37 473.65
Other Operating Income 2.06 2.06 3.18
Total Income From Operations 611.46 572.42 476.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 202.46 197.62 160.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.84 74.18 56.09
Depreciation 38.56 36.63 34.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 224.97 204.70 181.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.63 59.29 44.60
Other Income 7.75 5.19 4.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.38 64.48 48.87
Interest 23.37 22.54 21.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.01 41.95 27.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.01 41.95 27.86
Tax 11.64 10.41 7.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.37 31.54 20.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.37 31.54 20.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.37 31.54 20.82
Equity Share Capital 31.19 31.19 31.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.33 2.02 1.34
Diluted EPS 2.33 2.02 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.33 2.02 1.34
Diluted EPS 2.33 2.02 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
