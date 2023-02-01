English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Westlife Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 611.46 crore, up 28.23% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Foodworld are:

    Net Sales at Rs 611.46 crore in December 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 476.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.37 crore in December 2022 up 74.69% from Rs. 20.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.94 crore in December 2022 up 31.48% from Rs. 83.62 crore in December 2021.

    Westlife Foodworld
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations609.39570.37473.65
    Other Operating Income2.062.063.18
    Total Income From Operations611.46572.42476.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials202.46197.62160.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.8474.1856.09
    Depreciation38.5636.6334.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses224.97204.70181.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.6359.2944.60
    Other Income7.755.194.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.3864.4848.87
    Interest23.3722.5421.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.0141.9527.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.0141.9527.86
    Tax11.6410.417.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.3731.5420.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.3731.5420.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.3731.5420.82
    Equity Share Capital31.1931.1931.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.332.021.34
    Diluted EPS2.332.021.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.332.021.34
    Diluted EPS2.332.021.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited