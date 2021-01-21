MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Westlife Development Q3 net profit down 64% to Rs 8.19 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.72 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Westlife Development Ltd said in a BSE filing.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Westlife Development, which owns Hardcastle Restaurants — the master franchisee of McDonald’s for west and south India, on Thursday reported a 64 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.19 crore for the December quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.72 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Westlife Development Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue was down 24.9 percent to Rs 325.06 crore as against Rs 432.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

Operating costs and expenses were at Rs 274.96 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 357.15 crore earlier, down 23 percent.

"The company’s revenues for Q3FY21 zoomed to 85-90 percent of pre-COVID levels with December revenues almost back to pre-COVID levels,” the company said in a post-earnings statement.

Close

Related stories

In the second half of the quarter, almost all its highway stores exceeded pre-COVID sales, with the trend being similar for its stores in smaller cities.

"In fact, almost all of the Company’s restaurants marched close to full recovery except those being close to colleges and some mall stores where movie theatres are key generators."

"This was despite significant regulatory restrictions including night curfews and 50 percent capacity limits in many of the Company’s key markets,” it said.

The company also got back on the growth path and added three new McDonald’s restaurants and three McCafes to its portfolio during the quarter, it added.

Shares of Westlife Development Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 456.40 on BSE, down 3.42 percent.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Results #Westlife Development
first published: Jan 21, 2021 07:20 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.