Westlife Dev Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 45.33% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Westlife Development are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 45.33% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 down 48.28% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 419.65 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 44.33% over the last 12 months.

Close
Westlife Development
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.080.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.060.080.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.210.160.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.08-0.10
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.08-0.10
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.15-0.08-0.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.15-0.08-0.10
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.15-0.08-0.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-0.08-0.10
Equity Share Capital31.1631.1631.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Westlife Dev #Westlife Development
first published: May 14, 2021 01:22 pm

