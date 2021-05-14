Westlife Dev Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 45.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 45.33% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 down 48.28% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 419.65 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 44.33% over the last 12 months.