Westlife Dev Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 45.33% Y-o-Y
May 14, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Westlife Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 45.33% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 down 48.28% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.
Westlife Dev shares closed at 419.65 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 44.33% over the last 12 months.
|Westlife Development
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.08
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.08
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.21
|0.16
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.10
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.10
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|31.16
|31.16
|31.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited