Westlife Dev Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 19.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 19.45% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 28.68% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 497.45 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and 11.16% over the last 12 months.