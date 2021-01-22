Westlife Dev Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 27.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 27.63% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 9.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 459.85 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.31% returns over the last 6 months and 20.57% over the last 12 months.