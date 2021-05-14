Westlife Dev Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 357.59 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 357.59 crore in March 2021 up 6.31% from Rs. 336.35 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2021 up 74.45% from Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.04 crore in March 2021 up 31.75% from Rs. 37.98 crore in March 2020.
Westlife Dev shares closed at 419.65 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 44.33% over the last 12 months.
|Westlife Development
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|350.95
|324.00
|332.88
|Other Operating Income
|6.64
|1.05
|3.47
|Total Income From Operations
|357.59
|325.06
|336.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|119.80
|111.48
|115.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.63
|44.97
|52.73
|Depreciation
|34.23
|35.01
|35.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|135.40
|124.88
|131.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.53
|8.73
|0.93
|Other Income
|3.28
|8.19
|1.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.81
|16.92
|2.60
|Interest
|20.36
|20.96
|20.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.55
|-4.04
|-17.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|4.19
|-16.63
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.55
|0.15
|-34.33
|Tax
|1.91
|0.04
|-9.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.46
|0.11
|-25.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.46
|0.11
|-25.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.46
|0.11
|-25.27
|Equity Share Capital
|31.16
|31.16
|31.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.01
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.01
|-1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.01
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.01
|-1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
