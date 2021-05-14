Westlife Dev Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 357.59 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.59 crore in March 2021 up 6.31% from Rs. 336.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2021 up 74.45% from Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.04 crore in March 2021 up 31.75% from Rs. 37.98 crore in March 2020.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 419.65 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 44.33% over the last 12 months.