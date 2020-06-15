Westlife Dev Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 336.35 crore, down 0.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 336.35 crore in March 2020 down 0.83% from Rs. 339.17 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2020 down 453.97% from Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.98 crore in March 2020 up 18.72% from Rs. 31.99 crore in March 2019.
Westlife Dev shares closed at 297.05 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.29% returns over the last 6 months
|Westlife Development
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|332.88
|430.72
|339.17
|Other Operating Income
|3.47
|2.21
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|336.35
|432.93
|339.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|115.79
|147.24
|121.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.73
|58.19
|52.25
|Depreciation
|35.38
|35.46
|21.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|131.51
|156.66
|140.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|35.39
|3.79
|Other Income
|1.67
|4.59
|7.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.60
|39.98
|10.99
|Interest
|20.30
|20.18
|4.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.70
|19.81
|6.07
|Exceptional Items
|-16.63
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.33
|19.81
|6.07
|Tax
|-9.06
|5.43
|-1.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.27
|14.37
|7.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.27
|14.37
|7.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-25.27
|14.37
|7.14
|Equity Share Capital
|31.13
|31.13
|31.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|0.92
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|0.92
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|0.92
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|0.92
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:20 am