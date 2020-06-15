Westlife Dev Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 336.35 crore, down 0.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.35 crore in March 2020 down 0.83% from Rs. 339.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2020 down 453.97% from Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.98 crore in March 2020 up 18.72% from Rs. 31.99 crore in March 2019.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 297.05 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.29% returns over the last 6 months