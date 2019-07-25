Westlife Dev Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 381.86 crore, up 11.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 381.86 crore in June 2019 up 11.76% from Rs. 341.68 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2019 down 109.69% from Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.80 crore in June 2019 up 48.98% from Rs. 34.77 crore in June 2018.
Westlife Dev shares closed at 293.25 on July 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.42% returns over the last 6 months and -17.74% over the last 12 months.
|Westlife Development
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|381.86
|339.17
|341.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|381.86
|339.17
|341.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|137.57
|121.69
|122.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.22
|52.25
|45.67
|Depreciation
|33.17
|21.00
|18.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|145.29
|140.44
|139.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.61
|3.79
|15.26
|Other Income
|3.02
|7.20
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.63
|10.99
|16.13
|Interest
|20.29
|4.92
|4.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.65
|6.07
|12.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.65
|6.07
|12.10
|Tax
|-0.53
|-1.07
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|7.14
|11.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|7.14
|11.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.13
|7.14
|11.62
|Equity Share Capital
|31.13
|31.12
|31.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.46
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.46
|0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.46
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.46
|0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited