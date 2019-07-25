Westlife Dev Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 381.86 crore, up 11.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 381.86 crore in June 2019 up 11.76% from Rs. 341.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2019 down 109.69% from Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.80 crore in June 2019 up 48.98% from Rs. 34.77 crore in June 2018.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 293.25 on July 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.42% returns over the last 6 months and -17.74% over the last 12 months.