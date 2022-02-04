Westlife Dev Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 476.83 crore, up 46.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.83 crore in December 2021 up 46.69% from Rs. 325.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.82 crore in December 2021 up 18590.04% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.62 crore in December 2021 up 61.02% from Rs. 51.93 crore in December 2020.

Westlife Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 497.45 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and 11.16% over the last 12 months.