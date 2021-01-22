Westlife Dev Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 325.06 crore, down 24.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.06 crore in December 2020 down 24.92% from Rs. 432.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 99.22% from Rs. 14.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.93 crore in December 2020 down 31.16% from Rs. 75.44 crore in December 2019.

Westlife Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.92 in December 2019.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 459.85 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.31% returns over the last 6 months and 20.57% over the last 12 months.