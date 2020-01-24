Westlife Dev Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 432.93 crore, up 16.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 432.93 crore in December 2019 up 16.8% from Rs. 370.66 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.37 crore in December 2019 up 5.18% from Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.44 crore in December 2019 up 99.47% from Rs. 37.82 crore in December 2018.

Westlife Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2018.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 421.05 on January 23, 2020 (NSE)