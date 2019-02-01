Westlife Dev Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 370.66 crore, up 21.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.66 crore in December 2018 up 21.45% from Rs. 305.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2018 up 76.33% from Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.82 crore in December 2018 up 33.83% from Rs. 28.26 crore in December 2017.

Westlife Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2017.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 379.85 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.22% returns over the last 6 months and 7.99% over the last 12 months.