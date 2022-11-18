West Leisure Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 604.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 604.4% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 181.17% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 160% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

West Leisure EPS has increased to Rs. 20.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

West Leisure shares closed at 470.05 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 248.57% returns over the last 6 months and 183.25% over the last 12 months.