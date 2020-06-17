West Leisure Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 72.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2020 up 72.96% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 45.19% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

West Leisure shares closed at 68.00 on April 21, 2020 (BSE)