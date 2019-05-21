West Leisure Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 98.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 98.76% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 100.59% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 100.44% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2018.

West Leisure shares closed at 65.40 on March 26, 2018 (BSE)