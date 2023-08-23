West Leisure Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 3.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 3.7% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 16.23% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 7.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

West Leisure EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2022.

West Leisure shares closed at 172.90 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.72% returns over the last 6 months and 49.70% over the last 12 months.