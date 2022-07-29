West Leisure Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 177.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 177.62% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 4504.97% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 1300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

West Leisure EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

West Leisure shares closed at 130.95 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)