    West Leisure Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 69.18% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for West Leisure Resorts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 69.18% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 396.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    West Leisure shares closed at 377.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 241.64% returns over the last 6 months

    West Leisure Resorts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.140.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.140.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.05
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.060.03
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.060.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.060.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.060.03
    Tax---0.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.060.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.060.02
    Equity Share Capital3.053.053.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.1720.000.06
    Diluted EPS-0.1720.000.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.1720.000.06
    Diluted EPS-0.1720.000.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

