West Leisure Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 21.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 21.68% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 64.89% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

West Leisure EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2019.

West Leisure shares closed at 73.50 on July 07, 2020 (BSE)