West Leisure Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 104.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 104.69% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 98.96% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 98.39% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2017.

West Leisure shares closed at 65.40 on March 26, 2018 (BSE)