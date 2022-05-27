 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
West Coast Pap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.53 crore, up 12.12% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 644.53 crore in March 2022 up 12.12% from Rs. 574.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.27 crore in March 2022 up 50.66% from Rs. 54.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.09 crore in March 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 104.61 crore in March 2021.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 12.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in March 2021.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 336.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

West Coast Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 644.53 521.76 574.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 644.53 521.76 574.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 272.83 259.53 234.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.50 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 69.65 -1.36 106.42
Power & Fuel 61.18 -- --
Employees Cost 43.85 46.07 45.05
Depreciation 34.70 35.02 42.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.67 121.02 86.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.17 61.48 59.37
Other Income 6.22 4.17 2.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.39 65.65 62.22
Interest 15.09 10.29 8.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.30 55.36 53.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 105.30 55.36 53.74
Tax 23.03 4.25 -0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.27 51.11 54.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.27 51.11 54.61
Equity Share Capital 13.21 13.21 13.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.46 7.74 8.27
Diluted EPS 12.46 7.74 8.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.46 7.74 8.27
Diluted EPS 12.46 7.74 8.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 01:45 pm
