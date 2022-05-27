West Coast Pap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.53 crore, up 12.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.53 crore in March 2022 up 12.12% from Rs. 574.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.27 crore in March 2022 up 50.66% from Rs. 54.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.09 crore in March 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 104.61 crore in March 2021.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 12.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in March 2021.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 336.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)