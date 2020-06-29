West Coast Pap Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 463.22 crore, down 20.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.22 crore in March 2020 down 20.22% from Rs. 580.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.39 crore in March 2020 down 6.42% from Rs. 55.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.58 crore in March 2020 down 23.24% from Rs. 151.88 crore in March 2019.

West Coast Pap EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.48 in March 2019.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 179.60 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.24% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.